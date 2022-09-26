Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.36.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $327.16. 27,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,076. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.62 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

