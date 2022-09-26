DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.55

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of analysts have commented on DITHF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

