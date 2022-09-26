DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

NYSE:DTM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.