Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.84. 2,810,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.94. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

