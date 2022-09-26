Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,680,000 after acquiring an additional 110,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

