Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.68.

NYSE:DT opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,680,000 after acquiring an additional 110,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

