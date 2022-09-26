DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $11.12 on Thursday. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.31.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

