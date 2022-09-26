Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.60

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.60 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.83), with a volume of 456250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.80 ($0.87).

Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The stock has a market cap of £145.82 million and a PE ratio of 422.35.

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

