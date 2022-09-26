Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $82.92 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

