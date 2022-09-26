eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
eGain Trading Down 2.3 %
eGain stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
