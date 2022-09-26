Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.33. 482,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

