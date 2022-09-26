Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 62,000 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,659,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,045 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,982,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Genworth Financial
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Price Performance
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.
Genworth Financial Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
