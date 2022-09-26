Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $123.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

