Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Shares of BKNG traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,677.02. 19,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,944. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.04 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,924.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,037.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.