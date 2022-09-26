Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.46 Million Stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Citizens Community Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 1.10% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

CZWI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. 165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,748. The company has a market cap of $127.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

