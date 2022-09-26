Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group makes up about 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 106.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 11,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

