Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 10,000 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,925,000 after acquiring an additional 858,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,076,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 165,849 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 170,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

NYSE EVC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 5,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.91. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Entravision Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.