Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 28,000 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.52% of Townsquare Media worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 58.11%. The business had revenue of $121.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.