Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,500 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.12% of Civista Bancshares worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIVB. Hovde Group lowered Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

