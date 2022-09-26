Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.16

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 29524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.45 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

