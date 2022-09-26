Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 55,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,128. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

