Ellevest Inc. Acquires 2,885 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.29. 10,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,730. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.95.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
