Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares during the period. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,919,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 160,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 50,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,285. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

