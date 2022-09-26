Ellevest Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. 9,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

