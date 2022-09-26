Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

DEO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.17. 13,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,670. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

