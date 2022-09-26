Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,166. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

