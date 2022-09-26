Ellevest Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,890. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.02 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.23.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

