Ellevest Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,371,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,715. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.