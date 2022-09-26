Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.80

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 22.38, a current ratio of 22.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

