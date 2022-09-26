Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. 199,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,435. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

