Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,030 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.6 %

EHC traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 49,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

