Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) received a C$5.00 price target from equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s current price.

EGLX stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,926. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

