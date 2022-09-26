Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EGLX opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 182.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 330,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 117.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 114,805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 1,374.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 54.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.