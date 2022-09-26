Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $15,341.26 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,018 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $15,341.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,829.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,560,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,714,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

