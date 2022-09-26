Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $15,341.26 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,018 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $15,341.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,829.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
