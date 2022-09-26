Equinox Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,404 call options on the company. This is an increase of 149% compared to the typical volume of 1,767 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $4,005,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

