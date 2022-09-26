Equinox Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,404 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 149% compared to the average volume of 1,767 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 4.1 %

Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.26. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $4,005,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 215,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

