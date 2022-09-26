Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 26th (AAPL, ACN, ADEVF, AGFMF, AIR, ALLY, AORT, ASND, BALL, BDRFY)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, September 26th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $340.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 123.00 to 114.00.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €133.00 ($135.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$0.35. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €121.00 ($123.47) to €116.00 ($118.37).

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 520 ($6.28) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $101.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $86.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27).

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $60.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from 115.00 to 100.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 805 ($9.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $190.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $11.00 to $19.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $220.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $52.00 to $49.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €43.00 ($43.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 115 to SEK 100.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $136.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.80 ($14.08) to €11.70 ($11.94).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $145.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($123.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $36.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $58.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $94.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $228.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $85.00 to $65.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $1.50 to $1.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $125.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.50 ($3.57) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 27 ($0.33). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 602 ($7.27) to GBX 607 ($7.33). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,580 ($67.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €105.00 ($107.14) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00.

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 90.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price target cut by Dawson James from $10.00 to $6.00. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.70 ($4.80).

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $2.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $113.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €39.00 ($39.80) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €53.00 ($54.08) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$27.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$188.00 to C$181.00.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10).

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $87.50 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $39.00 to $31.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.