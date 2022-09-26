Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 26th (AAPL, ACN, ADEVF, AGFMF, AIR, ALLY, AORT, ASND, BALL, BDRFY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, September 26th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $340.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from 123.00 to 114.00.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €133.00 ($135.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$0.35. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $54.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €121.00 ($123.47) to €116.00 ($118.37).

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 520 ($6.28) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $101.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $86.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27).

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $60.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from 115.00 to 100.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 805 ($9.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $190.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $11.00 to $19.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $220.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $52.00 to $49.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €43.00 ($43.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 115 to SEK 100.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $136.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.80 ($14.08) to €11.70 ($11.94).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was given a $145.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($123.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $36.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $58.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $94.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $228.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $85.00 to $65.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $1.50 to $1.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $125.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.50 ($3.57) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 27 ($0.33). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 602 ($7.27) to GBX 607 ($7.33). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,580 ($67.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €105.00 ($107.14) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00.

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 90.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price target cut by Dawson James from $10.00 to $6.00. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00.

Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.70 ($4.80).

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.00.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $2.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $113.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €39.00 ($39.80) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €53.00 ($54.08) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €50.00 ($51.02) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$27.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$188.00 to C$181.00.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10).

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $87.50 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $39.00 to $31.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

