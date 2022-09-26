Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQCGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Dividend History for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

