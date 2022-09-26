Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

