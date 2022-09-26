Era Swap (ES) Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Era Swap (ES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $30,700.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Era Swap

Era Swap is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,394,984,668 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.

Era Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

