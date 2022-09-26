Ergo Price Tops $2.68 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00013961 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $161.86 million and $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00147021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00276518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00761441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00604250 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000931 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,462,885 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

