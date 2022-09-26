Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 2,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 148,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,132,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,749,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth about $2,853,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

