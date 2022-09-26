Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 2,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 148,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ZGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
