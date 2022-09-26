Essex Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 4,429 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.45 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,175 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

