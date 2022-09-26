Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

BATS EFV traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $39.52. 5,480,636 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.