Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.3 %

KMB stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average of $130.24. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

