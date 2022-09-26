Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.59. 31,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,772. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.