Essex Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,062,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,570,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,154,000 after buying an additional 173,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,157. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

