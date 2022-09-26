Essex Savings Bank Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.40. The company had a trading volume of 219,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.