Essex Savings Bank Has $465,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 123,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

