Essex Savings Bank Sells 161 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.41 on Monday, hitting $279.15. 191,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.06 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.05 and a 200-day moving average of $402.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

