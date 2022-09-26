Essex Savings Bank Sells 267 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 171,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 155,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.31. 22,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,711. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

