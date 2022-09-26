Evermore Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 255,090 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 255,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Euronav comprises 5.3% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Euronav as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $11,717,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $4,569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 935.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 369,309 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $2,038,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronav has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

EURN traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.12. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

